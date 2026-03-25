Selwyn libraries top list for staff abuse

Te Ara Ātea. Photo: File image

New data shows the Selwyn district’s library staff reported being abused by the public more than any other council employees.

There have been 125 reports of abuse towards council staff. Of those, 38 were towards staff at the Selwyn District Council’s four libraries - Te Ara Ātea in Rolleston, as well as the Darfield, Lincoln and Leeston libraries.

District council strategy, engagement and capability interim executive director Michael Aitken was unable to provide specific examples, but said any abuse was unacceptable.

"The level of abuse directed at council staff fluctuates throughout the year and is influenced by a range of external factors, including pressures in the community and the nature of council’s work at any given time,” he said.

Aitken said of the 125 reports, two were serious enough to be reported to the police. He could not comment further on what action the police took.

"Our position is unequivocal: Our staff are members of this community, and they deserve to feel safe and respected in their workplace.

“Abuse of council staff –whether in the field or at the front counter – will not be tolerated.”

There were also 27 incidents of abuse towards staff enforcing parking, and 20 incidents at other council facilities.

There were four incidents of abuse towards council reserve staff and four at the council office front counter.

There were also 32 incidents from unspecified areas.

Aitken said council staff are actively encouraged to report any incidents of abuse to maintain a safe workplace.

The council implemented body cameras for staff in the field in 2024 to record threatening behaviour towards them.