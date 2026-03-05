Council identifying risky locations as staff face rising abuse

By Jonathan Leask, local democracy reporter

Selwyn District Council will map high-risk locations amid a rising number of reports of inappropriate behaviour towards staff.

Work is under way to develop a Geographic Information System (GIS) for identifying locations that pose safety risks for staff.

Council head of health, safety and wellbeing John Knight said there has been an increase in reported incidents of “inappropriate action" directed towards staff and contractors while they are working.

Knight described it as essentially putting the information into the council mapping system to record where there known risks, such as dangerous dogs or historically contaminated work sites.

When staff are going somewhere, they can identify any risks in the area.

Knight told the audit and risk committee meeting on Tuesday that the GIS system is already being trialled with the regulatory and reserves teams, before it would be extended to other relevant public-facing teams.

Selwyn Mayor Lydia Gliddon said it was great to give staff good information when they work out in the field.

Gliddon said she wanted it extended to the elected members, who “are also at risk as well because we are out in the public”.

New chair appointed

The committee was the first meeting chaired by newly appointed independent chair Bruce Gemmell.

Gemmell opened the meeting stating he was “delighted to be here” and thanked independent member Analisa Elstob for her hard work as the previous chair.

Elstob will conclude her term on June 30, marking the completion of her full appointment period.

Gemmell has previously served as an independent member and deputy chair of the committee and has governance and financial experience.

Prior to the meeting, a statement from Gliddon said his appointment “ensures stability and continuity for the committee”.

“His existing knowledge of the committee’s work and his background in senior governance roles will support its continued maturity.”

A chartered accountant and former senior partner at EY, Gemmell now works as a professional director.

His governance experience includes roles with the Highlanders Rugby franchise, Orion NZ Limited, Central Plains Water Limited, Lincoln Agritech Limited, and Chancellor of Lincoln University.

Gliddon also acknowledged Elstob’s contribution to strengthening the committee during her tenure.

“Her leadership has been instrumental in establishing a clear audit work program, strengthening oversight, and embedding robust governance practices."

With Elstob’s term concluding this year, Gliddon said the council had started succession planning early to ensure a smooth handover.

The council will begin recruitment for a new independent member to replace Elstob when her term concludes.

Councillor Samuel Wilshire has been appointed deputy chair of the committee.