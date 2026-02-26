Not all love courts getting spruce-up

An aerial view of deteriorating tennis courts in Otautau - about 40 minutes from Invercargill. Photo: Southland District Council/Supplied

Ageing tennis courts in a small Southland town are set for a spruce-up, but not everybody in the community is happy about it.

The Southland District Council yesterday approved unbudgeted expenditure allowing four tennis courts in Otautau to be re-asphalted.

The courts have received minimal maintenance over the past 10 to 15 years and cracks were starting to appear, a council report said.

From December to January, a community survey was undertaken to test the appetite for resurfacing, noting it would add an extra $6.62 annually onto rates.

About two-thirds of the 59 respondents said yes, but others expressed their dismay at the project.

“Absolutely not, I struggle enough without having to fund others sports,” one person said.

“Not used enough. Put back into grass,” another wrote. Others highlighted pressure on ratepayers.

The project had already been included in the council’s 2024 - 2034 long-term plan, where $61,200 plus GST was budgeted by way of a loan - funded by the $6.62 rates increase.

Earlier this month, the Wallace Takitimu Community Board sought additional expenditure from a general reserve of up to $30,000 plus GST so work could proceed.

Councillor Brian Somerville questioned the size of the survey response and wondered if alternative funding such as Lotto grants had been explored.

Council community partnership leader Kelly Tagg said the response was on par with a previous survey for a playground, and noted the asset was council owned.

She also explained the tennis and netball clubs were not incorporated societies which impacted the lottery route.

Councillor Matt Wilson said it was his understanding Active Southland had done a stock take of recreational facilities throughout towns, and questioned potential duplication.

Tagg said there was a tennis court at the primary school, but it was not the proper size.

Support for the project included that the courts were an asset to the community and were needed for younger people.

One survey respondent suggested a working bee and said they had a sprayer and broom they could use.

Although there are eight tennis courts located at Otautau’s Holt Park extension, only half are set for resurfacing.

The remaining four courts could be made available for children to ride their bikes, Tagg said.

Refreshed courts are not the only project on Otautau's radar. Recently, the district council gave an update on a long-awaited camping ground for the small town.

LDR is local body reporting funded by RNZ and NZ on Air.