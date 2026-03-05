Athlete who survived Mt Cook fall dies after cycling crash

Dr Ian Huntsman. Photo: Supplied

A multisport athlete who survived a harrowing fall on Mt Cook several years ago has died after a cycling collision in Christchurch last month.

Dr Ian Huntsman was biking along Evans Pass Rd, Sumner, on the afternoon of February 22 when the crash involving a car occurred near the intersection with Sumnervale Dr.

He was taken to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries.

Huntsman, an aeronautical engineer and Coast to Coast instructor, was in intensive care but succumbed to his injuries yesterday, police said this afternoon.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.

Huntsman's partner, Wendy Riach, said in a social media post that Huntsman died peacefully in hospital.

She said he was riding his brevet bike from Evans Pass towards Sumner when the crash happened.

"As a result of the crash, Ian received catastrophic injuries and was admitted to Christchurch ICU.

"Emergency surgery took place that night.

"Sadly, his injuries proved too extensive, and just after 7am on 4 March, Ian left this world peacefully in the company of family, having had exceptional care throughout his time in hospital."

She said the cause of the crash was "not yet known".

"And more information is needed before any conclusion may be reached.

"That will be for another time, and regardless, there is no outcome which will ever bring Ian safely back home to us.

"For now we will think of Ian, how much we shall miss him, and how he impacted our lives with his kindness and generosity," Riach said.

Huntsman previously evaded death when a boulder struck him in 2020 near Aoraki-Mount Cook.

The Press reported Huntsman fell about 100m down a rock face and landed headfirst in a stream.

He was climbing with Riach at the time, and she managed to get him to safety.

Huntsman recovered enough to take part in the Coast to Coast in 2024.