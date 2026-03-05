Drunk man pepper-sprayed after threatening neighbours: police

File photo

Police pepper-sprayed a "heavily intoxicated" man after he allegedly threatened to harm his neighbours at a Dunedin flatting complex.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said officers were called to a Pine Hill address about 8.50pm yesterday after multiple reports of two males fighting.

Outside the property, police located a "heavily intoxicated" 35-year-old man, Sgt Lee said.

‘‘Police noticed a knife sheath on his beltline. The male was uncooperative with police and refused to comply with their instructions.’’

The man was pepper-sprayed and arrested.

He had been speaking threateningly to multiple neighbours in the flatting complex throughout the day, Sgt Lee said.

The man was charged with threatens to kill or do grievous bodily harm and was bailed to appear in court at a later date.