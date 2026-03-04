Red light runner's lunch dash ends in cop crash

A hungry driver ran a red light and crashed into an unmarked police car in his bid to get home for lunch.

The 31-year-old man admitted to officers that he ‘‘wasn’t concentrating’’ when he ran the red light and caused the crash yesterday, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Queens Gardens and Crawford St at about 12pm.

An unmarked police vehicle was travelling north through the intersection on a green light when the crash happened.

The aftermath of the collision nears Queens Garden yesterday. Photo: Craig Baxter

The driver later told officers that he had been heading home for lunch and ‘‘just wasn't concentrating’’.

The man was issued with an infringement notice, Sgt Lee said.

There were no reported injuries and both vehicles needed to be towed from the scene.

