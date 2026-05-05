'Great mate to many': Southland man killed in crash named

The crash happened on Winding Creek Road. Photo: Google Maps

The victim of single-vehicle crash on a rural Southland road has been named by police.

He was Aaron George Fergusson, 39, of Waikaia.

The crash happened on Winding Creek Road in Southland on Sunday, March 22.

In an online tribute Mr Fergusson was described as " a great mate to many".

He was a "dearly loved son, a much loved brother and brother-in-law and a loved fun uncle".

Enquiries into the crash were ongoing, police said.