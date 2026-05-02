A history of violence: Dunedin gang attack ringleader 'a lethal weapon'

Ring-leader of the Mongrel Mob group John-Boy Toa Rakete, 32, was jailed for three years 11 months.

When John-Boy Rakete was jailed in 2016, a Dunedin judge told him he had to do something to break the cycle of violence and imprisonment.

Ten years on, nothing has changed.

A petrol-station-forecourt attack in 2019 led to the death of Rakete’s victim and he told the Parole Board the following year that the incident had been a “wake-up call” for him.

But since then, he committed two further brutal attacks, including, most recently, the sustained and unprovoked attack on a group of students in 2024.

Rakete, 32, was yesterday jailed for three years 11 months for his part in the pack attack in North Dunedin described a judge as "sickening".

Despite the catalogue of serious violence and the trail of victims, after some consideration, the Crown did not pursue a sentence of preventive detention (an indefinite jail term).

A witness to one of Rakete’s aggressive outbursts, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said it was a “disappointing and concerning” decision.

The man described the Mongrel Mob member as “a lethal weapon . . . like a character from a fighting video game”.

“It was unbelievable to see in the real world, let alone in Otago,” he said.

While the man believed Rakete should remain behind bars to protect the community and the reputation of the region as a safe place to live, he had some sympathy for his circumstances.

“It seems he’s a product and creature of his environment who probably didn’t stand a chance growing up in a gang family, looking to impress the wrong part of society,” he said.

LIFE OF CRIME

Apr 2016: Rakete punches a bouncer, breaking his jaw, for not letting him into a bar

Apr 2016 (days later): During a party at his home, he removes his shirt, arms himself with a knfie and threatens people on the street

May 2016: Punches, kicks an associate and steals his tobacco. Jailed for 22 months for the three incidents

Jul 2018: Rakete punches Nigel Landreth at a South Dunedin petrol station. He then pours an energy drink over the victim as he lies on the forecourt convulsing. Mr Landreth dies 14 months later. Jailed for 26 months

Nov 2020: While on prison release conditions, the defendant removes his tracking bracelet to attend a “gang event”. Imprisoned for another three months

Dec 2021: Rakete steals a taxi, comes across a couple attending a nearby party, removes his shirt to reveal a gang tattoo on his back. After yelling about the Covid-19 vaccine and shouting gang slogans, he punches a man, sending him face first onto the concrete. Sentenced to 20 months’ prison

Mar 2024: Leads gang members in a pack attack on a group of students. Jailed for nearly four years

Oct 2026: Rakete will see the Parole Board