Star chef apologises for 'inappropriate behaviour'

Vaughan Mabee. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A celebrity chef who recently departed from a prestigious Lake Hayes restaurant has apologised for "inappropriate behaviour" towards his former staff and colleagues.

The Otago Daily Times reported last week that Vaughan Mabee, a former Masterchef host, had left Amisfield — regarded as a Michelin star contender — to pursue ‘‘international opportunities’’.

He had been at the restaurant for 15 years.

In an emailed statement, the acclaimed Arrowtown restaurant’s chief executive, Simon Toneycliffe, confirmed Mabee resigned in February.

‘‘Amisfield does not comment on the private affairs of its current or former staff in order to protect their privacy.’’

Mabee has not answered calls but sent a statement apologising for his behaviour.

"I unreservedly apologise to my former staff and colleagues at work for my inappropriate behaviour to them or any inconsiderate comments made," the statement said.

"I love and respect all my team at the restaurant and meant no malice or harm with my actions. I badly let my team down last year by inappropriate drunken behaviour at a nightclub, that made me fully realise how unfair and unacceptable some of my behaviour has been and now want only to strive to become that better person I know I once was and can be again. So I’m stepping down to first focus on addressing my personal health issues, and being a present and loving father to my family.

"Again I am truly sorry for my any harm or offence I that may impacted my fellow staff and colleagues , I respect you all and wish you well."

Newsroom reported yesterday that complaints were made during Mabee’s time as a chef at Amisfield about his inappropriate and bullying behaviour.

Three women spoke to Newsroom about Mabee, reporting him making sexist and degrading comments, and drinking and drug-taking on the job.

A formal complaint was reportedly lodged with the restaurant in 2016 about Mabee, along with another in 2021 about alleged homophobic and anti-Jewish slurs, offensive comments to women in the kitchen, and drug use at an industry event in Christchurch, Newsroom reported.

These were not the first times alcohol consumption had arisen as an issue: in 2017, Mabee was found guilty of drink-driving after a two-day judge-alone trial in the Queenstown District Court, but was acquitted of a careless driving charge. He challenged the conviction all the way to the Court of Appeal, without success.

The New Zealand Herald is reporting that Mabee was the subject of complaints from at least seven staff.

In 2023 Mabee was named one of the World’s Top 100 Chefs and was the only New Zealand chef to make it on to the list.

— Allied Media