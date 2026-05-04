New speed camera destroyed in suspected 'wilful damage'

Photo: ODT files

Otago's brand new average speed safety camera has been yanked from the ground and burned up before it even became operational.

Acting Senior Sergeant Iain Notman, of Dunedin, said the speed camera located in the Allanton-Waihola Rd, State Highway 1, was located at 2.40am on Saturday by emergency services unbolted, knocked over, and on fire.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand extinguished the fire, and firefighters on the scene believed it likely started due to short-circuiting after being knocked over.

"So at this stage, not a suspected arson, but a very expensive wilful damage to some quite new technology," Snr Sgt Notman said.

The camera, newly installed and not yet operational, is one of a set of two, which would check how fast a car was driving along a stretch of road by calculating the speed between two cameras.

Further inquiries were ongoing.

Late last month, a speed monitoring sign in Waihola was ripped from its post, snapped and left to the elements on the side of the road.

A pair of tyre marks was also left on the grass suggesting a quick getaway from the alleged crime.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz