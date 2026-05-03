Realtor jumps ship after 19 years with company

Newly-minted Walker & Co agents Kirsty Sinclair and Adam Evans. Photo: Philip Chandler

It's common for realtors to shift between agencies, however, the recent move by award-winning Queenstown agent Kirsty Sinclair raised eyebrows.

That is because Sinclair’s move to Walker & Co Realty comes after 19 years with Harcourts — she has also made the move with Adam Evans, whom she has teamed up with for nine years.

"It was literally just time for a change," she says.

"We had a great time at Harcourts and they’re awesome people, I just thought, ‘wouldn’t it be good to move to a boutique from a massive corporate?"’

Evans adds: "I think Walker & Co aligns quite nicely with the work we have done, and what we aspire to do more of."

He admires, he says, "the business they’re doing genuinely, and well, and the client reviews they’re getting".

Sinclair says they have been "really busy" over the past 12 months.

"Prior to the Iran war that buyer confidence had really picked up on the back of a couple of quiet years.

"We’ve still got a lot of people moving here, and they need a house, plus investors are purchasing, too, because the rental market is just surging."

Despite having buyers looking for even $10million-plus properties, Sinclair says she is also passionate about helping first-home buyers, and was on a mayoral task force on affordable housing.

She and Evans also regularly support the Salvation Army and Cancer Society — "if you live in a community, you need to give back, and for us that’s a real buzz".