SH6 reopens after three-vehicle crash north of Invercargill

State Highway 6 at Makarewa has reopened following a three-vehicle crash earlier tonight.

A police spokesperson said the crash was first reported at about 6.40pm and resulted in SH6 / Winton Lorneville Highway being blocked in both directions for more than two hours.

"Moderate and minor injuries are reported, with ambulance services on scene," the spokesperson said.

The road is now open in both directions.

Police thanked motorists for their patience.