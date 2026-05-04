'I'm not risking my life': Threats force end to free meals

Flow Waaka stopped her free feeds in Cathedral Square last year because of intimidation and threats of violence. Photo: Geoff Sloan

A winner of TV’s Good as Gold award has ended her charity work in Christchurch after receiving threats of violence from streeties.

For more than a decade, Flow Waaka has run free weekly community feeds in the central city.

“They’re for anyone that’s struggling,” she said.

For her dedication, Waaka received the $10,000 ASB Good as Gold award from Seven Sharp in October last year.

But the recognition came amid harassment, intimidation, and threats from a group of about 12 streeties she had previously banned from her meals due to their behaviour.

Waaka said the award seemed to have to intensified hostility towards her.

“A lot of them (streeties) went against me because of that. They said they're entitled to it, not me or the kaupapa,” Waaka told The Star.

Waaka said the money was placed directly into her registered non-profit charity, Feedabro on the Road.

Ten days ago, she made the decision to stop feeding the homeless.

Her operation had been based in Cathedral Square, Latimer Square, and the Margaret Mahy Playground.

The decision followed a warning sent via Messenger: “Flow, you better not turn up.”

The message said the group of streeties had it in for her.

“I cancelled it and never went. I’m not going to risk my life.”

Said Waaka on Facebook: “I won’t be feeding the Christchurch streeties anymore, I’m not gonna risk my life or the life of others.”

Flow Waaka stopped her free feeds in Cathedral Square in October last year because of intimidation and threats of violence. She then moved the twice weekly feeds to Latimer Square and The Margaret Mahy Family Playground. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The 58-year-old said her two main rules were at the centre of the conflict.

“Don’t come to my feeds drugged or drunk. If you do, you’ll get banned straight away.”

Waaka said the $10,000 award has been used to cover travel costs across both the North and South Islands for Feedabro, through which she delivers free meals to towns and communities.

“I just turn up and next minute there’s about 50 to 60 people there. That’s how I know it’s needed in the area.”

Six months ago, she also cancelled her weekly Cathedral Square feed after one of her helpers was assaulted.

“I got hassled by a drunk person and then some random guy hit a homeless man who was helping me,” she said.

Waaka is unsure what she will do next.

“I’m not too sure, because the community still want me to feed them, but I've got to think of myself now, especially when I’m getting targeted,” she said.