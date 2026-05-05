Central city roadworks to begin

Work to resurface sections of road in Dunedin’s central city will begin this week.

In a press release, a Dunedin City Council spokesperson said that, from tonight, contractors would start work to address ageing road and asphalt in George St, between the Octagon and Moray Pl, and upper Moray Pl between George St and Harrop St.

The work involved milling the road, raising surface covers and laying new asphalt, and would be done overnight to minimise disruption to road users, the spokesperson said.

Both sections of road would be closed to traffic overnight between 7pm and 6am from tonight. Full access would resume on Monday morning.

The resurfacing was expected to take five nights, but might be delayed due to weather conditions, the spokesperson said.

Traffic access to both areas of George St and Moray Pl would remain open during the day.

On-street parking in the work zone would be unavailable during the project to make way for heavy roadworks machinery and ensure safe access for contractors.

The Dunedin City Library carpark would close at 6pm while the roadworks were happening and carpark users should ensure their vehicles were out of the building before it closed.

The work would have a slight impact on Dunedin Libraries’ Bookbus schedule and bus stops would also be shifted, the spokesperson said.

More information is available on the city council’s libraries’ website and on the Otago Regional Council Orbus alerts page. — Allied Media