Te Anau business charged over woman's crushing death

Lynda Kelly. Photo: Supplied

Charges have been filed against a Te Anau business after an employee died by being pinned between a bin and a wall.

Lynda Kelly, 63, was killed at the Te Anau transfer station, operated by WasteCo, on May 2, 2025.

It was understood that Ms Kelly had been pinned between a bin and a wall while working at the transfer station.

WorkSafe area manager Gary Lowther said today WasteCo had been charged under sections 36(1)(a), s48(1) and 2(c) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.

The act states that a business must ensure the health and safety of employees as much is reasonably possible while they undertake their duties.

The maximum penalty for the charge is a fine not exceeding $1.5 million.

‘‘WorkSafe’s role is to influence businesses to meet their responsibilities to keep people healthy and safe.

‘‘Businesses and organisations must manage their risks, and when they do not, we will hold them to account,’’ Mr Lowther said.

In a statement, WasteCo said they had been charged in relation to Ms Kelly’s death.

They declined to comment as the matter is before the Court.

‘‘The company continues to support those affected by the incident and remains focused on its ongoing health and safety reset across the business.

‘‘Further updates will be provided as appropriate.’’

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz