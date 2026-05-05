No clues from missing Southlander's bank accounts, phone records

Kevin Belling. Photo: NZ Police

There is still no sign of a missing Southland dairy farmer, nearly four months after he was last seen.

Police are continuing to investigate the disappearance of Kevin Belling, 62, who went missing from his Motu Rimu farm in Kapuka on January 9.

He was reported missing on January 18.

In a statement today, Detective Sergeant John Kean said police had been working with Land Search and Rescue to complete extensive searches of his property.

"Other enquiries, including the checking of bank and phone records, have failed to shed light on the possible whereabouts of Kevin," Det Sgt Kean said.

Concern is growing among police and Kevin's family as time passes.

"We continue to appeal to anyone who has any information that could help us find him."

Police urged the community to be vigilant and check their rural properties for any signs of Kevin.

- Police - 105. Reference 260118/6964.

- Crimestoppers - 0800 555 111