Pair arrested over Auckland shooting

Two people have been arrested after a man was injured in a shooting in South Auckland.

Police said officers were conducting patrols in the Clevedon Road area on Saturday when they heard what they believed to be gunshots.

A short time later, the officers found a man with a gunshot injury.

The man was taken to the hospital in a moderate condition and has since been discharged.

Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Taylor said a 23-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman have been charged jointly with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawful possession of a restricted weapon.

"The male has been remanded in custody and will reappear in Papakura District Court on 26 March and the female will reappear on 16 March," Detective Senior Sergeant Taylor said.

"Enquiries are ongoing and we ask that anyone with information which may assist our investigation contact us via 105, quoting file number 260228/8498."

He said initial indications are that the victim and the offenders are known to each other, and there was no risk to the wider community.