Plan to drop speed limit on stretch of SH1 gains momentum

The Hurunui District Council is backing a proposal to reduce the speed limit on SH1 south of Amberley from 80km/h to 60km/h. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Reducing the speed limit on State Highway 1 south of Amberley will improve safety, the Hurunui District Council says.

Councillors backed a submission from the Hurunui Road Safety Co-ordinating Committee, which supports a proposal to reduce the speed limit on the 0.9km stretch of SH1 from 80km/h to 60km/h, at a district council meeting on Tuesday.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is consulting on proposals to reduce speed limits on a number of sections on the South Island’s state highway network in response to community concerns about safety.

Councillor David Hislop, who chairs the Hurunui Road Safety Co-ordinating Committee, said the committee supported the speed limit reduction, but would prefer reducing it to 50km/h to avoid confusion.

‘‘If the consultation allows for it, the committee firmly believes a further reduction to 50km/h is both appropriate and warranted.’’

He said a 50km/h speed limit was supported by police and by a cost-benefit disclosure statement.

The section of SH1 has around 11,185 vehicle movements a day, with around 17% being heavy commercial vehicles.

A truck stop is also planned at Kell’s Kitchen, which is expected to increase the frequency of truck entry and exit on SH1, Cr Hislop said.

In the last five years there have been seven crashes recorded on this stretch of SH1, including at least one serious injury crash.

The cost-benefit disclosure statement found reducing the speed limit from 80km/h to 60km/h would result in a 23% reduction in injury crashes.

It is estimated a reduced speed limit would add around six seconds to travel time.

Speed limit reductions are also proposed on SH1 at both ends of Temuka, South Canterbury, and south of Rolleston.

Other proposed speed limit reductions include SH75 north of Halswell, SH73 at Kirwee and Sheffield, SH67 and SH67A at Westport south, including Buller Bridge, and SH7 at Blacks Point, West Coast.

Variable speed zones are also proposed for SH1 at Norwood, Christchurch, SH73 at Waddington, near Darfield, and SH6 at Five Rivers, Southland.

‘‘These proposed changes are highly targeted, covering just 12km of the South Island’s 5000km state highway network,’’ NZTA director of regional relationships James Caygill said.

‘‘But they will make a real difference where it matters most.

‘‘We’re focused on saving lives and reducing serious injuries without adding unnecessary delays for drivers.’’

For more information go to nzta.govt.nz/safety/driving-safely/speed/state-highway-speed-management.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.