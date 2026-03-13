Southern mayors back massive AI factory amid concern over impacts

An early artist impression of Datagrid's data centre in Makarewa, north of Invercargill. Photo: LDR/SUPPLIED

Southern mayors have thrown their support behind a new data centre which is set to become the country's second-highest electricity user.

But potential impacts of a large cable on the natural environment have been highlighted in a commissioner's report, such as disturbance to wildlife.

This week, Datagrid announced it had gained full resource consent from the region's councils meaning it was one step closer to constructing a 78,000 square metre AI factory in Makarewa.

The facility would use 280MW of power, making it the second-largest electricity user behind Tiwai Point aluminum smelter near Bluff.

Southland mayor Rob Scott said the data centre had been on the cards for "quite a long time" and was a good opportunity for the region.

His initial concerns centred on power, water, and community impact, but he was pleased with how the company had taken on community feedback and implemented a solution around collecting rainwater.

"We don't have an abundance of power down here, so that's potentially one negative.

"But then if you look at the other side of that, the job creation and what it opens up, as long as there's a net gain rather than a net loss and the power's going to good use then that's okay."

Invercargill mayor Tom Campbell was very positive about the project, saying it was a great opportunity with no downsides.

He said a cable coming onshore at Ōreti Beach meant the city would have the fastest internet in the country, which could attract tech companies.

"I don't think we're talking about thousands of jobs or anything like that, but I think in the longer term we could see a few hundred jobs based in high tech industries, and well paid."

Potential issues with the undersea cable were detailed by Environment Southland independent commissioner Hugh Leersnyder in a consent application report.

Those included the placement of the cable potentially disturbing marine mammals, and conflict with Māori values.

The application noted human-induced underwater noise could cause behavioural and physiological issues, Leersnyder said, but noise was expected to be localised and short-lived.

Trenching along the beach could impact cultural and spiritual values, lead to the discovery of cultural artefacts, and disturb toheroa, he wrote.

"I note that Te Ao Marama Inc's Cultural Impact Assessment identifies that the cable impacts on Mauri, Mahinga Kai, Kaitiakitanga and Rangatiratanga values, both in the open coast and Ōreti Beach areas."

The cable had an expected life span of 25 years, but the applicant had sought a 35-year consent.

Leersnyder's report covered a range of other issues too, including the removal of a 2400 square metres wetland - which he deemed to have minor adverse environmental effects - air quality, and water.

Datagrid would take seven litres per second from groundwater bores and discharge up to 5000 litres of treated wastewater onto land every day.

Local Democracy Reporting put questions to Datagrid but founder and CEO Remi Glasso said some of those would be addressed in a press announcement next week.

The company said construction would create more than 1200 skilled and technical jobs.

Its Makarewa site is located approximately 15 minutes north of Invercargill.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.