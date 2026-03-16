Man 'spat in the face' of officer during George St arrest

The man was arrested on George St. File photo: Gerard O'Brien

A young man who was headbutting windows and "yelling and lunging" at people along Dunedin’s main drag allegedly spat in a police officer’s face as he was being arrested.

Acting Senior Sergeant Iain Notman, of Dunedin, said police were called to George St about 4.45pm yesterday.

A 22-year-old man was allegedly headbutting and hitting windows, and "yelling and lunging at people" in the street.

The man was found nearby a short time later and arrested for disorderly behaviour and breaching court bail.

"During the arrest process, the male spat in the face of the arresting officer," Acting Snr Sgt Notman said.

The man was subsequently charged with assaulting police, resisting police and possession of cannabis.

He was scheduled to appear in the Dunedin District Court today. None of the windows were ultimately smashed, Acting Snr Sgt Notman said.

Earlier in the day, about 5.30am, an off-duty police officer witnessed two male youth crashing an allegedly stolen vehicle in Andersons Bay Rd.

The pair were in convoy with a third youth in another allegedly stolen vehicle, who fled from police at high speed.

Police arrested one of the youths at the scene and another at his home address, Acting Snr Sgt Notman said.

"Enquiries are continuing to locate the third male youth."

Both of the arrested youth were scheduled to appear in the Youth Court this week.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz