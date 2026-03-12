Last-minute reprieve for Canterbury campsite

The Mt Somers Domain Campground. Photo: Supplied via LDR

Mt Somers Domain's tent sites have been saved, for now, after an outcry over proposed changes.

The Mt Somers Reserve Board, with the backing of the Ashburton District Council, planned to change the Mt Somers Domain Campground to a self-contained only campsite from March 2.

The changes would have permanently close powered sites, shower facilities, and the kitchen at the campground in Mid Canterbury.

However, after locals protested changes to the "quintessential Kiwi" campground, the reserve board decided to delay its proposal while it reviews options.

The campground will remain open until mid-April and close over winter while the board explores new ways of operating the facility.

Concerned local Rowena Findlay, with a group of others, held a public meeting in Mt Somers last month [February] to discuss the proposal prior to submissions closing.

Board chair Nathan Huggins said the feedback from the community had encouraged it to keep all facilities open until April 13.

“Then we’ll use the winter break to do some long-term planning, taking into account some of the really constructive feedback we received when we shared our change proposal with the community last month.

"It was great to see people supportive and passionate about Mt Somers.

“We’ve taken on board what has been said and over the next few months we’ll be re-evaluating the campground operation and looking at new ways to create efficiencies and reduce costs.”

Findlay said she is relieved at the board’s decision to take the time to consider the feedback.

“That was what we were asking for, just to stop and take the time to look at all the possible solutions.”

The board has been reviewing campground operations to ensure it runs as cost-effectively as possible.

Council’s community and open spaces group manager Toni Durham said the council had been helping the reserve board implement the proposed changes.

“After reading the feedback, the board, with the support of council, chose to make some amendments to its original change proposal, but it also decided to progress other aspects, including the disestablishment of the part-time caretaker role.

“The winter shutdown will be from April 13 to September 24, though the full campground and facilities will be available for one-off events during that time on request and with the approval of the reserve board.

“They aim to have a new system in place for re-opening on September 25, ensuring the campground can continue to be enjoyed by returning and new campers to Mt Somers.”

Findlay commended the Board and council for the decision and suggested the campground issue has shown Mt Somers may not be the tight-knit community some believed it to be.

It was a “lesson in communication and community engagement for both sides”.

After the success of the town meeting over the campground issues, Findlay said she plans to organise regular town meetings to raise and discuss issues.

The area has been served by the Mt Somers Citizens Association since around 2003, but it is being disbanded in April due to the changes around incorporated societies and a lack of community interest.

-LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.