Locals fight for campground

The Ashburton District Council and Mt Somers Reserve Board are proposing that the Mt Somers Domain Campground become a self-contained campsite from March. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Mt Somers residents are demanding answers on a “rushed” proposal to scale back a campground’s offerings.

Ashburton District Council and the Mt Somers Reserve Board are proposing to change the Mt Somers Domain Campground to a self-contained only campsite from March.

That would permanently close powered sites, shower facilities, and the campground kitchen from March 2 – and end the employment of the caretaker.

Concerned local Rowena Findlay with a group of others organised a public meeting in Mt Somers last night “to get some answers”.

Findlay said they had only found out about the changes by word of mouth on Sunday, leaving them and the rest of the community just 10-days to submit on the proposal.

“It smacks of a decision already being made,” Findlay said.

“What’s the rush? And why isn’t anyone telling us anything.”

The Mt Somers Reserve Board has operated the campground since the 1970s but she said it had been a campground for a lot longer than that.

Findlay said it was full at Waitangi weekend and then “out of nowhere” the council announced major changes.

“We are asking the councils to give us a proper explanation.”

The locals said they weren’t impressed that the caretaker has been informed their employment will end on March 2, unless there is a change to the proposal.

This added weight to their feeling a decision was already made, Findlay said.

“She has kept the campgrounds immaculate but as far as we know she’s lost her job,” Findlay said.

The group started a petition seeking support to oppose the council plans and it has already closed in on 500 signatures.

Findlay said they are calling for the retention of the powered sites and essential facilities at the campground, or to pause the process and provide better community consultation.

“Mt Somers Domain is a valued community asset. Decisions about its future should reflect inclusion, accessibility, and community voice — not just operational convenience.”

She believes there could be any opportunity for a local to lease it and run it.

There is another privately run campground in Mt Somers but Findlay said she understands the lease is up for renewal in May.

“We could go from having two campgrounds to none”.

Council’s community and open spaces group manager Toni Durham said the proposed changes originated with the Reserve Board.

‘‘They were endorsed by the former Mt Somers Reserve Board and continue to be supported by the current Board. Council also supported initiating and progressing the change proposal process.’’

Under the proposal, the reserve board would continue operating the Domain and its campsite.

“Shifting to a self‑contained model would allow the Reserve Board to better manage the Domain overall, and we know this approach is effective as it’s already working well at other locations.

“With Mt Somers Holiday Park just up the road, campers have another option where they can book and stay if they prefer more facilities.”

■ If the change proposal is finalised, powered sites, shower facilities and the campground kitchen will be permanently closed from March 2. Those wanting to provide feedback on the proposal can email submissions@adc.govt. nz by 5pm, February 18.

By Jonathan Leask, Local democracy reporter

-LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.