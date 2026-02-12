From under the weather to smashing 130 not out

Matt Tromp blazed 12 sixes in his innings after feeling sick for two days. PHOTO: KEVIN CONGDON

“I just want to go home, I don’t really want to be out here too long.”

That was what was going through Sydenham batter Matt Tromp’s mind as he walked out to the crease against East Shirley in the Metro one day competition on Saturday.

Tromp was not feeling well, which was not helped by fielding for 50 overs, and he just wanted to get the batting task ahead of him over and done with.

And get it done he certainly did – Tromp bashed 130 not out off just 54 balls to see his side home.

He reached his century in 47 balls and hit 12 sixes in the innings as Sydenham chased down East Shirley’s 205/9 in under 19 overs.

"The day before I wasn't feeling too great. I woke up with body aches and feeling a bit nauseous. And when I woke up on Saturday I was feeling the same, so it was pretty rough the whole day,” Tromp said.

"I think I hit my third ball out of the ground into one of the houses and I was like: ‘That came off nicely, maybe it's my day’. And then the fourth ball was another six so I was like: ‘Maybe I keep going’.

“It was just one of those days where it came off.”

The win moved Sydenham up to fourth in the one-day standings, jumping East Shirley, with a game remaining before the semi-finals.

Sydenham will lock in a playoff spot if they beat Heathcote on Saturday, or if East Shirley lose to Old Boys.

"We're definitely on the push for three titles this year,” Tromp said.

"We won the T20 competition and there's the one-day and two-day still up for grabs. (We) just need to put up some good consistent performances and you never know, we could win them all.”

In December, Sydenham beat Burnside West University in the final to claim the Metro T20 title.

Tromp and his brother Josh, who plays for Old Boys, have been playing club cricket during the United States off-season, where they live after moving from South Africa.

The brothers have impressed this season, scoring 530 and 383 runs respectively for Sydenham with a century apiece.

Tromp it has been good for their development and would prepare them for the Major League Cricket tournament in the US which is set to start in June.

“I've enjoyed it a lot. I feel like my brother and I have both got a lot out of it.

“We've been able to play a lot of cricket games each weekend at good quality, it's been really good.

“We've definitely been able to grow our game and prepare ourselves for MLC this year."

In the other games, Burnside locked up a home semi-final after beating Old Boys, while Lancaster Park beat Riccarton, and St Albans defeated Heathcote.

Burnside just need to

beat Lancaster Park or, if they lose, hope St Albans do not pick up a bonus point against Riccarton in order to top the table.

The winner between Old Boys and East Shirley will lock up a finals spot, while Old Boys could still go through with a loss if Sydenham also lose to Heathcote.

All matches start at 10.30am with the semi-finals to be played on Sunday at the same time.

The top team on the table will host the fourth placed side, while second will play third. The final is set to be played on February 22 at the top qualifier’s home ground.