Christchurch cricket club hosts globe-trotting visitors

Harcourt team-mates Oliver Pascoe (left) and Callum Wright during Sunday's fixture. Photo: RNZ / Adam Burns

A Christchurch cricket club turned on the charm for their first game of the season, playing hosts to a globe-trotting outfit of social cricketers from offshore.

The visitors, largely made up of amateur club players from Australia and the UK, were touring the country for the first time, the latest trip of a fledgling annual tradition.

On Sunday, they faced the Valley of Peace XI at their "picturesque" club grounds, captained on the day by James Stokes, brother of New Zealand-born England cricket captain Ben.

Although the concept may not have the history and pedigree of the Ashes, the Stanton Harcourt Lions have already completed several tours around the world.

The idea arose about 15 years after a member of Australia's Harcourt Cricket Club in Victoria stumbled on another namesake club based in Oxfordshire, England.

Australian Callum Wright would make a cameo appearance for Stanton Harcourt when he was in the UK for a wedding.

Local player Oliver Pascoe said he kept in touch with the Australian tourist.

"It took us a while, it took us till 2017 when we went to Australia and played against them, and a couple of other local clubs," he said.

"Because we were only a small village, we didn't have the amount of players to tour around the world on our own. So we came together."

The team has experienced a range of conditions, climates and circumstances during their travels.

They have tripped to Australia, South Africa, India, Nepal and South America, where they were locked down in a Peruvian hotel for a fortnight during the pandemic.

New Zealand was their latest destination,

Tucked away at the foot of the Port Hills in Kennedy's Bush, the Valley of Peace club previously hosted a friendly match against the Barmy Army XI during the England team's tour to New Zealand at the end of 2024.

"We weren't sure what to expect," Pascoe said. "A friend of mine from England played here a couple of years ago. He recommended it. I wasn't expecting it to be this picturesque, with the history as well. It's brilliant."

The idyllic Valley of Peace cricket club is located in the Christchurch suburb of Kennedy's Bush. Photo: RNZ / Adam Burns

Off the beaten track, the small and secluded Valley of Peace club was not your average cricket ground.

The boundaries were ringed by various trees. The pavilion, bar and score box at the southern end were built from rough-hewn oak wood. The Hoon Hay Valley also accentuated the vista.

Club president Scott Cartwright described the 98-year-old club as "a hidden treasure".

"The Valley of Peace speaks for itself. It's in the valley, it's very peaceful," he said.

There were traditional customs players and umpires had to adhere to when arriving at the club, including the wearing of a jacket, collar and tie.

Due to the smaller dimensions of the ground, sixes were worth four runs, and boundaries were worth two runs.

Scott Cartwright. Photo: RNZ / Adam Burns

Inside the pavilion were photographs, memorabilia and honours boards dating back to 1929

Century-makers at the club included English test batting great Herbert Sutcliffe and current Black Cap Henry Nicholls.

Founded in 1928 by cinema operator Harry Waters, the club began as a means to play cricket on Sundays when other council-owned grounds were shut.

With temperatures climbing to 33 degrees in Christchurch on Sunday, the tranquil backdrop left the tourists impressed.

"What a magnificent setting here up the valley," Wright said.

"We're only minutes out of the city of Christchurch, but you'd think you were in paradise, it's beautiful out here."

Fresh off a quick-fire captain's knock of "30-odd", Stokes said games like these were always special occasions.

"Everyone wants to play them," he said,

Ashes sparring

A week after the Australians completed a resounding 4-1 Ashes series win across the Tasman, there were obvious questions about team harmony among Australian and English teammates.

"It's been very quiet, the English don't talk about the cricket much," Wright quipped.

"There's always a little niggle, that's where the fun's at."

Valley of Peace players, captained by James Stokes (third from left), converse with one of the opposition's players. Photo: RNZ / Adam Burns

Cartwright joked that he was surprised by the concept of an Australian-English combined team.

"I thought the [English] and the Aussies hated each other, let alone get together and tour together.

"I'd love to hear the sledging in behind the scenes."

There was also an Ashes connection on the other side of the ledger, with Stokes leading the Valley.

English cricket pundits continued to lambast the side's Ashes showing, particularly the preparation and tactics employed by their Kiwi coach Brendon McCullum.

When asked about the Ashes, Stokes stopped short of adding to the pile-on his brother's team was copping.

"Yeah... everyone saw it to be fair. I'm not one to comment on that, I might get a bit of stick," he chuckled.