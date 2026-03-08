Tahuhu to retire from ODI format

Lea Tahuhu appeals successfully for the wicket of Omaima Sohail of Pakistan during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India last year. Photo: Getty Images

The White Ferns' all-time leading ODI wicket-taker has announced her retirement from one-day international cricket.

Lea Tahuhu, who has played for the Canterbury Magicians, will continue to be available for selection in the T20 format.

Tahuhu has consistently been ranked inside the world's top 10 one-day international bowlers, and is one of just 12 players to have played more than 100 ODIs for New Zealand.

She also featured at four World Cups.

Tahuhu said the time was right to step down from the one-day format.

"To get one game was an amazing feeling. To have been able to wear the shirt and represent my country and my family over 100 times in ODI cricket is something I never could have dreamt of.

"I'll treasure every moment and walk away from the ODI game incredibly proud of what I've been able to achieve in the format."

Tahuhu made what was her final ODI appearance for New Zealand against England at the 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India.

Selectors have announced she is part of the squad for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.

Lea Tahuhu stats

• ODI debut - June 14, 2011 - Rose Bowl Series v Australia in Brisbane

• White Ferns all-time leading ODI wicket-taker - 125 wickets

• 103 ODI matches (one of just 12 players to play 100 ODIs for the WHITE FERNS)

• Named in the 2023 ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year

• Four ICC Women's Cricket World Cup tournament appearances (2013, 2017, 2022, 2025)