Green returns to school as new principal

Simon Green returned to school last week as the new principal at Rangiora Borough School. His first duty being was to appoint this year’s Pou ākonga (head students) Emily Boyle, Ashton Smith, Libby Truscott and Milah McConville. Photo: Rangiora Borough School

After supporting principals over the last four years, Simon Green has now gone back to school in Rangiora.

Mr Green has been appointed principal at Rangiora Borough School and says he is looking forward to getting back in the classroom.

‘‘I would like to spend time in the classroom. It’s the whole reason I became a teacher and I’m looking forward to joining the school camp.

‘‘The school has a really long and proud history going back more than 150 years.

Born and bred in Rangiora, Mr Green has spent his entire career in North Canterbury, serving as principal at two schools prior to his role with Evaluation Associates advising new principals and boards of trustees.

‘‘I loved that role and working alongside principals. I would have worked with 50 principals for the first three years of their appointment, over the last four years.’’

He is also Rangiora High School board of trustees presiding member.

Following a restructure at Evaluation Associates, Mr Green felt it was the right time to get back into school leadership.

Rangiora Borough School board of trustees presiding member Emma Symons said the board was ‘‘delighted’’ to have secured Mr Green.

‘‘The board is looking forward to working closely with him this year as he settles into the role and continues to build on the strong foundations of our school.

‘‘We’re excited about the opportunities ahead for our students, staff, and wider school community.’’

Mr Green said he had no immediate plans to make changes at his new school.

‘‘I just want to spend time in the school, to notice things, to get to know the school and the connections with community, businesses and community groups, and then look at what needs to happen.

‘‘We’ve got awesome teachers and an awesome board of trustees and there’s some real opportunities to grow.’’

The school roll has been stagnant in recent years with up to 450 tamariki, but with growing sub-divisions in Rangiora there are strong prospects for growth.

The school has a bilingual unit, Nga Rakau e Rua, and hosts a satellite classroom for Southern Health School.

Across the road is Dudley Park with sports fields and an aquatic centre, and the Rangiora Town Hall is nearby.

While the funding for Ka ¯hui Ako (community of learning) has gone, Mr Green said he is looking forward to working with other principals.

‘‘I’m looking forward to being a school leader again in North Canterbury and I’m pretty committed to the wider education network and using what I’ve learned over the last four years.

‘‘I’ve worked across the South Island and I’ve had the privilege of being in dozens of schools and picking up examples of best practice.’’

Mr Green attended Loburn School and Rangiora High School before training to be a teacher. He first taught at Woodend School, before becoming deputy principal at Loburn and Cust schools, and then was principal at North Loburn and Amberley schools.

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.