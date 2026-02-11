Man 'loses $525k in 18-year romance scam'

Photo: Getty Images

An "unsuspecting" Dunedin man has been duped out of over half a million dollars by an Auckland woman in an elaborate romance scam, police say.

A 44-year-old Ellerslie woman has been charged over the alleged scam after police swooped on her property today.

“Police will allege in court that this scam has run for a period of 18 years, beginning online in 2006,” Det Snr Sgt Ali Ramsay, from the Auckland City Financial Crime Unit, said.

“The offender in this case has allegedly obtained $525,537 through this elaborate scam.”

Dunedin police today executed a search warrant at an Auckland property, assisted by the Auckland City Financial Crime Unit.

The alleged offender was arrested and faces a representative charge of obtains by deception.

The woman is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court on 17 February 2026.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Ramsay said being able to put an alleged offender before the court is a good outcome.

“Our colleagues in Dunedin have been investigating this case, and we’re glad to have assisted in this result,” she says.

“Romance scams are usually perpetrated by offshore offenders, making prosecutions difficult for law enforcement.

“At the very heart of this are victims whose good nature is taken advantage of, causing emotional and financial stress.”

Police were unable to comment further about specifics in the case as matters are now before the Court.

Police remind the public to be extremely cautious when meeting new people online or through dating applications.

Netsafe has more information on romance scams and what to look out for on its website.

- Allied Media