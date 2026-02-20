Highway closed after motorbike crash

State Highway 73 near Arthur's Pass has been blocked in both directions following a serious crash involving a motorcyclist.

Police were notified of the crash, involving a motorcycle and a car east of the Cora Lynn Rd intersection, about 1pm on Friday.

"Initial indicators are that there has been serious injuries," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

"The Serious Crash Unit have been advised and the road is expected to remain closed for some time while emergency services work at the scene.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible, and expect delays."