Canterbury principals speak out about 'complex' truancy problem

Principal Bruce Kearney (right) says the school’s building class is constructing tiny homes this year, which is providing an incentive for students to improve their attendance. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

"Do we want kids at school if they are unwell?" That is the question being asked by a Canterbury principal as the pressure to boost school attendance rates increases.

Rangiora High School principal Bruce Kearney said most schools will need to boost attendance by at least 5% a year to meet the Government's target of 80% of students attending school 90% of the time (regular attendance) by 2030.

The biggest barrier to attendance was illness and schools were bracing themselves for the winter ills in terms two and three, Kearney said.

"The Government has set some pretty aspirational targets, but what people don’t realise is three-quarters of non-attendance is medical.

"It’s not about being truant or bunking, which is often the narrative being presented."

Student attendance is set to be debated in the lead-up to the November 7 General Election.

Rangiora High School board of trustees presiding member Simon Green, who is also Rangiora Borough School principal, said attendance matters, but is "only one piece of the puzzle".

"Schools are dealing with a wide range of needs, and while attendance is important, it’s not the most important priority sitting in front of us each day.

"In terms of the national figures, principals understand how these numbers can be framed.

"Many of us tend to just quietly get on with the job, focusing on teaching, supporting our students, and working alongside communities, rather than getting caught up in the political noise."

The Government was recently caught out when two advertisements claimed 150,000 more children attended school regularly in term four last year, compared to the same time in 2022.

Ministry of Education figures revealed the correct figure was 135,000.

It was noted that there were 676,384 students enrolled in term four 2022, compared with 810,652 in the same term last year.

While term one figures were not yet available, Kearney said attendance was similar to the 60% of students attending 90% of the time achieved in term one last year.

He said just over 80% of students were at school 80% of the time.

"A lot of students do still keep up with their school work while at home sick and our NCEA achievements reflect that."

The school’s pass rates were well above the national averages at all three year levels in last year’s NCEA results.

Kearney said the school is recruiting for an attendance officer to work with families of students with attendance of less than 70%.

North Canterbury schools are working with Tuahiwi Education, which has the school attendance contract for the region.

Kaiapoi High School principal Jason Reid said Tuahiwi Education had the "energy and they are pro-active and I like it".

The school had just 51% of students meeting the 90% target last year, with the highest levels of sickness recorded in term three.

About 73% of students were at school 80% of the time.

Oxford Area School acting principal Lesley Inch said student attendance was continuing to improve.

"It’s only a small shift, but it is positive shift in the right direction."

Rangiora New Life School principal Stephen Walters said attendance continued to be a focus.

"I don’t have the stats for term one yet, but it’s not a concern at the moment.

"We’ve done all the things the Ministry wants us to do, but at the end of the day it’s about the relationship between school and families."

The Ministry of Education has been contacted for comment.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.