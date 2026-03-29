Stolen house items donated to Canterbury charity

Stolen goods have been donated to Habitat for Humanity New Zealand. Photo: NZ Police

A local charity is to benefit from stolen kitchen items, after a North Canterbury burglar was sentenced in court.

Last year, police said they identified a pattern of late-night burglaries at residential construction sites in Rangiora and Rolleston between March and April, where ovens, cooktops, lighting and other new fixtures were being stolen.

Area prevention manager Senior Sergeant Rachel Walker said in a statement, this caused considerable stress, delays and financial loss for homeowners and builders throughout the region.

A 42-year-old man was sentenced at the Christchurch District Court last week to nine months and 14 days of home detention, Snr Sgt Walker said.

"Amongst the sentencing conditions, the judge ordered that all recovered property that had no known owner was to be donated to charity.

"This is a great outcome and ensures that the community benefits from the recovery of stolen property."

Habitat For Humanity help improve housing for lower-income families. Photo: NZ Police

Police chose Habitat For Humanity as a suitable recipient.

The charity aims to provide and improve housing for lower-income families through initiatives such as rent-to-buy programmes and community rentals, allocating warm, dry and safe housing based on need.

"The remaining 52 appliances and fittings that were recovered by police may now provide direct benefit to community groups and families who need them," Snr Sgt Walker said.

"This was a great piece of investigative work from the team and even better that this goes towards helping people in our communities."

Police were continuing to work closely with builders, developers and communities to deter thefts on construction sites.

"If you witness any suspicious activity around these areas, please call 111," Snr Sgt Walker said.

Any non-urgent reports could be made through 105, either online or over the phone, or anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Allied Media