'Loving it': Family leave dairy farm behind to take on new roles

DairyNZ North and Central Otago area manager James Burrows, of Alexandra, has had a career change from dairy farming in Canterbury. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Life is busy for James Burrows.

‘‘She’s full noise.’’

He left the family dairy farm in Culverden, North Canterbury, mid-last year and moved to Alexandra.

He started as the DairyNZ North and Central Otago area manager about four months later.

Mr Burrows went to school in Christchurch, studied agricultural science at Massey University, in Palmerston North, got a job with DairyNZ, doing a similar role to his current one in South Waikato, went on an OE and returned to work on the family dairy farm for nine years.

His parents and sister remain on the family farm.

His wife Alyse Burrows, who was raised in Central Otago, had started a restaurant, The Finery, in Alexandra.

‘‘We had a go dairy farming, doing what I wanted to do and it was time to do what she wanted to do.’’

She was a former school teacher and was operating an eatery for the first time.

‘‘She’s loving it.’’

The couple have two young children and another due in May.

He applied for the DairyNZ role because he wanted to stay involved with the dairy farming industry and rural community.

As part of his role, he helps run field days covering topics such as benchmarking, farm efficiencies, genetic gains, home-grown feed and wearable technology.

The dairy farm systems in his new patch were similar to those in North Canterbury which made the transition easier.

Dairy farmers and contractors in his new patch had been telling him the weather had been good for growing feed this season.

However, consistent rainfall during harvest had made it tricky to have enough time to cut and carry silage, baleage and hay.

Winter crops were looking good and weed burden was low.

The conflict in the Middle East was increasing costs including fertiliser and fuel, which was increasing stress for farmers and rural contractors.

‘‘Everyone is feeling the cost of the shambles overseas.’’