Fans 'delighted' disc golf returning to town

Hanmer Springs will soon have a disc golf course reinstated. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

A community advocate is thrilled a disc golf course is returning to Hanmer Springs.

Graham Frith has been advocating for a disc golf course in the tourist town for several years, and is ‘‘delighted’’ the Hanmer Springs Community Board has given the green light for the course to be relocated at Tarndale Park, near the town’s main entrance.

‘‘I’m just happy for it to go back in. It’s another activity for families to do and it’s free.

‘‘I will be getting my frisbees out and go and play it myself.’’

A disc golf course was previously opened at Brooke Dawson Reserve in Bath Street, but the reserve is heavily used for other activities.

‘‘I live near Brooke Dawson Reserve so I got to see people out enjoying themselves,’’ Mr Frith said.

‘‘I won’t see it at Tarndale Park, but I’m just pleased it’s coming back.’’

Tarndale Park is also home to the Hanmer Springs food forest.

Hanmer Springs Community Board chairperson Alice Stielow said recent community consultation produced an overwhelmingly positive response, with several submitters making suggestions.

These included installing toilets, more picnic tables and rubbish bins, and improving car parking and safety at Tarndale Park.

‘‘We have talked about this for a long time and we’ve sought feedback, so there is certainly expectation in the community that it will go head,’’ Ms Stielow said at a board meeting on Monday.

There are 22 disc golf courses in Canterbury, including one which opened in the Kaiapoi Domain last year.

NC Sports (North Canterbury Sport and Recreation Trust) also plans to install a disc golf course at Rangiora’s Coldstream Road sports hub.

Disc golf is like ordinary golf, except you throw a frisbee or disc and aim to get into the baskets in as few throws as possible.

The community board will engage Christchurch-based Vortica Disc Golf to complete the design and installation of the new course.

It is estimated to cost $3550 plus GST for the design and around $50,000 plus GST for the installation (including $6000 contingency).

Hurunui District Council chief executive Hamish Dobbie said the project would be loan funded and recovered through a targeted rate.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.