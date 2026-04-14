NZ monk vanishes from remote island

Justin Evans, 24, is missing from Papa Stronsay in Scotland. Photo: Supplied

An extensive search is underway on a remote Scottish island after a New Zealand monk disappeared from a monastery.

Justin Evans, 24, was last seen within the Golgotha Monastery on Papa Stronsay, Orkney.

Scotland police said he had last been seen shortly before midnight on Saturday, 11 April.

Evans was described as being six-foot-tall with short hair and a dark beard. He spoke with a New Zealand accent and was last seen wearing a white robe, police said.

Inspector David Hall said there had been extensive searches for Evans and concerns were growing as time passed.

"We are working with partner agencies and extensive searches are being carried out in the island area.

"I am now appealing for anyone may have visited the island and have any information on Justin or his whereabouts to contact us."

Papa Stronsay was bought by an order of Catholic monks over two decades ago. According to 2022 Census data, nine people resided on the island.

The Golgotha Monastery was established by the traditionalist Catholic order Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer.

In 2024, RNZ reported, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) complained to the Catholic Diocese of Christchurch and police about reports of ritualistic abuse and other forms of faith-based abuse within the order.

SNAP national leader Dr Christopher Longhurst said the allegations included children being told they were possessed by Satan, people having lengthy exorcisms performed on them without prior medical examination and isolation of parents from their children.