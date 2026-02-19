Search for sticky-fingered honey thief

Otago Gold Honey co-owner Tim Sinclair stands guard outside his Waihola stall. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The owner of a South Island honey stall is on the hunt for a brazen and chronic sticky-fingered honey thief who has allegedly been helping herself to the stall’s product without paying for years.

Otago Gold Honey co-owner Carlee McCaw is appealing to the public to help identify the mystery woman.

She said the latest incident happened on Tuesday after a year of the woman staying away from the stall in Waihola.

The woman was captured on CCTV helping herself to a large armful of honey and eggs. She then left, before returning later in the day for a second helping.

The eggs had been collected by a young Waihola girl, who was selling them for pocket money.

"She’s taken advantage and stolen four dozen eggs of theirs as well — the young girl does it for pocket money, so it’s coming straight out of her pocket."

She said this particular individual had probably "visited" the stall five or six times over a two-year period.

The alleged honey thief captured by Otago Gold Honey CCTV footage over a two-year period. Photo: supplied

Every visit ended with her taking "armfuls of stuff".

Ms McCaw said they were occasionally short-changed at the honesty box, which was "unfortunately just part of the job".

"However, this particular individual is very, very blatant ... she just walks in, grabs a whole lot and walks out again."

Tracking the thief would not only benefit them but also other roadside stall operators, as "if it’s happening to us, it’s happening to other people".

Ms McCaw said she hoped the "power of the media" would help bring the mystery thief to justice.

She assumed the woman was on-selling the honey, as the quantities stolen were far too large for once person to consume.

"Who knows what she’s doing with the money ... certainly not paying for her honey."