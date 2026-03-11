Fire ban for Queenstown Lakes District

Very dry conditions including in Wānaka have prompted a total ban on outdoor fires. Photo: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency NZ has declared a prohibited fire season for the Queenstown Lakes District. It will take effect tomorrow at 8am.

The zone, which covers most of the district, is experiencing a late, long and dry "tail" to a relatively cool summer.

The adjoining central fire zone covering the Central Otago District is already in a prohibited fire season, meaning outdoor fires are banned in most of inland Otago.

In a statement this morning, District Commander Craig Gold said people should not be fooled by the generally lower temperatures of this year’s Otago summer and the occasional rainy days.

Map of the Lakes Zone. Image: Fire and Emergency NZ

Vegetation in inland Otago was very dry and would burn easily, and March was predicted to be drier than normal.

"Yesterday we had a near-miss with a vegetation fire very close to houses at Arthur’s Point. Last Friday a burn-off at Arrow Junction escaped," Cmdr Gold said.

Both fires threatened structures, affected walking and cycling trails, and took the efforts of firefighters from several brigades plus helicopters to bring under control.

"The vegetation across the Lakes Zone is primed and ready to burn. The risks and consequences of any fire in these conditions far outweigh any benefit in terms of land management or recreation.

"Community safety is our primary concern and the best way we can keep the community safe in these conditions is to stop fires from starting."

- Allied Media