Person seriously injured in petrol station fire

The Z Energy service station in Yaldhurst. Photo: File image

A man has been seriously injured after a fire at a Christchurch petrol station on Monday.

Emergency services were called to the fire at the Z Energy service station on Russley Rd, Yaldhurst, just after 4pm.

Police were unable to confirm the man's condition on Tuesday.

Fire crews from the Ilam and Wigram stations responded to the call.

Hato Hone St John referred all further questions to police.

Police cordoned off the area while emergency services dealt with the blaze.

Witnesses posted about the incident on social media.

"A man caught fire and was struggling when a good Samaritan driving by noticed and rushed over to help. Even though there were other people at the petrol station, no one else stepped in," one person said.

Another person said their friend witnessed the incident.

"He tried to help but had to stop because the fire was too intense. He was yelling for a fire blanket, but no one came to help. What shocked them even more was that no one tried to get involved or use a fire extinguisher."