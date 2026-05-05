Ryder's big race

Christchurch teen Ryder Chamberlain. Photo: NZ Superbike Championship

A Papanui High School student is about to embark on the next stage of his rapidly developing motorcycle racing career.

Ryder Chamberlain, 14, has grown in confidence after setting two national lap records earlier this year, and is preparing to make his international debut in the final round of the Oceania Junior Cup at Queensland Raceway in June.

Ryder's venture is supported by the newly established Superbike Pathways Foundation, which has been set up by New Zealand Superbike Championship promoter Mike Marsden and Christchurch-raised former international rider Stu Avant.

Ryder will be accompanied by his father Stu Masters, and hosted by Avant and his wife Bec.

"I'm excited and really appreciate the opportunity the Foundation and the Avants have given me," the year 10 student says.

"I spent time with Stu during the national series where he mentored and advised me.

"I think he sees a little of his early self in me; growing up in Christchurch, in love with bikes and trying hard to make a go of racing."

The Oceania Junior Cup targets aspiring young riders and is regarded as the first step in identifying and developing the next international riders.

Ryder Chamberlain.

Stu said Ryder knows he will be facing a high level of competition.

"These are the best young riders in the Oceania region," Stu says.

"They will be at their peak by the final round, and Ryder is aware of that.

"Stu backing Ryder and shown confidence in him, and this is the big break every young rider dreams about."

Ryder goes into his OJC debut after an impressive rookie national season in which he finished second in the New Zealand Supersport 150 Championship and locally won the 150cc classes in the King of Canterbury and Southern Race Series.

He will be joining fellow Kiwi Lucas Hyslop, who is already competing in the OJC series.

Stu and Ryder are now getting organised for the Oceania Junior Cup from June 26-28.

"The flights are booked and we have the medical this week for his international licence," Stu says.

They are also about to launch a final round of fundraising.

"We're grateful for the support we've had this year from Rideabikenz, Swift Panel Construction, Red Rock Hats and Chamberlain Suspension, but we just need to add a few more dollars to the Australian race fund," he said.

If you're able to help Ryder get to Australia, phone Stu Masters on 027 714 9117.

-NZ Superbike Championship