You want AI with that? Masked woman tells BK to 'hire humans'

The 30-year-old woman was wearing a white mask and carrying two cans of white spray-paint when she ran into the Burger King in Andersons Bay Rd. Photo: Google Maps

A masked protester defaced a drive-through at a fast food restaurant over the chain’s decision to replace human order-takers with AI.

The 30-year-old woman was wearing a white mask and carrying two cans of white spray-paint when she ran into the Burger King in Andersons Bay Rd, South Dunedin, at 9.10pm on Thursday, Sergeant Matt Lee said.

When she stopped at the drive through intercom, she whipped out the paint and wrote: ‘‘No AI, hire humans’’.

Lee said she then fled the scene.

Police were called and she was soon found 50m away riding a pushbike.

She was arrested, and police found the two cans of spray paint and the white mask in her possession.

When asked why she did it, she told officers she was ‘‘annoyed’’ at companies such as Burger King using AI technology instead of hiring humans.

She was charged with wilful damage and would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

