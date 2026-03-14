Anger over fast-track approval for hydro scheme

The Morgan Gorge could be "de-watered" if a planned hydro electric scheme goes ahead on the Waitaha River. Photo: Neil Silverwood

A plan to fast-track a controversial West Coast hydro scheme has been given an initial go-ahead.

The West Coast lines company, Westpower, has applied to fast-track its controversial plans to build a run-of-river hydro scheme on the Waitaha River, and in its draft decision the fast-track expert panel has given it approval.

Westpower Limited wants to build the $100 million Waitaha Hydro Project on conservation land between Hokitika and Franz Josef Glacier.

The plan is to build a weir to divert water through a tunnel to generate 23 megawatts of hydroelectric power, enough to power the equivalent of about 12,000 homes, according to Westpower.

Westpower said that, together with its partner Poutini Ngāi Tahu, it welcomed the panel's draft decision to approve the project.

It said the project was an important step towards improving resilience of the electricity supply on the West Coast and contributing to Aotearoa New Zealand's climate change commitments.

"We are encouraged to see the Waitaha Hydro Project move forward. This is a major step for renewable energy in the region and New Zealand. We are committed to progressing responsibly, in partnership with Poutini Ngāi Tahu and our local communities," said Westpower chief executive Peter Armstrong.

Federated Mountain Clubs (FMC) however said the proposal risked destroying a unique environment. President Megan Dimozantos said it was bad news for recreational users and the conservation estate.

"The Waitaha is one of the country's last intact wild river valleys. Once a scheme like this is built, there is no going back."

She said the Waitaha Valley, including the Morgan Gorge, was regarded as one of the finest canyoning destinations in New Zealand.

She said the area was visited by trampers, canyoners, and whitewater paddlers, and sat on public conservation land.

"The Morgan Gorge in particular, which would be de-watered by this scheme, is a very special place. There are hidden hot pools there. It has been described as the Everest of the white-water kayaking world. It is just a beautiful and special place."

Dimozantos said when the project was declined in 2019 they did not expect to see it come back to life.

The FMC was also unhappy that it and other parties were stopped from making a submission to the fast-track expert panel on the proposal.

"We asked to be able to comment, and we were declined that opportunity. We also tried writing to the fast-track panel, and they subsequently put out a minute clarifying that they would not take any of the information we had given to them into account."

She said the club was considering its options, including taking legal advice.

The expert panel was now seeking further feedback from specific parties, including the applicant and the local authorities, before it made its final decision.

Westpower was approached for comment.