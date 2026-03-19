Plane swerved off Christchurch runway after pilot pushed accelerator lever

A plane slid off the runway in Christchurch. Photo: Supplied / JJ Green

A Jetstar plane swerved off the runway after landing at Christchurch because the pilot accidentally put the thrust lever on to full power causing the plane to accelerate, investigators say.

Passengers aboard the Airbus A320 plane travelling from Auckland reported a bumpy and "frightening" landing on 31 May 2024, although no one was injured.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC)'s report out on Thursday put it down to an accident but also noted a lack of proper training from Jetstar.

Chief investigator of accidents Louise Cook said during the flight one of the plane's three hydraulic systems failed and the plane lost the ability to use its nosewheel to steer.

The crew followed standard operating procedures and continued with the flight to land at Christchurch where they planned to use differential braking to steer off the runway onto the rapid exit taxiway.

The landing went well until the crew lost directional control and the plane veered off the taxiway, hit an aerodrome signboard and continued across the grass until stopping back on the main runway, Cook said.

"The crew did a great job of landing the plane, had they stopped and then been towed off there would've been no issues," she said.

"But they were trying to do the right thing and clear the runway so that other planes could use it, and so used the rapid exit way, and as they went to do that that's when the pilot thought they were putting it into idle but in fact put the thrust lever forward into climb and full power."

A Jetstar aircraft slid off the runway at Christchurch Airport on arrival. Photo: Supplied / JJ Green via RNZ

Cook said the pilots were likely so focused on making that exit they missed important cues that the position of the thrust levers was not as intended.

"On the face of it, this option appeared safe and achievable to the pilots because Airbus documentation, repeated in Jetstar's Flight Crew Techniques Manual, provided no guidance on use of differential braking specifically for steering off the runway via a rapid exit," she said.

A Jetstar spokesperson said the airline had since changed its guidance to flight crews.

"We've worked closely with the regulator and Airbus to fully understand what occurred and have strengthened our procedures to help prevent a recurrence and ensure the ongoing safety and resilience of our operations," Jetstar said.

Damage from MAGS sign impact. Photo: Supplied

TAIC said Airbus had accepted the commission's recommendation to revise aircraft manuals and instructor guidance to mitigate the risk that other pilots might move the thrust levers while on the ground to an unintended position.

Airbus planed to do this in April and May 2026, it said.

"This accident also highlights the importance of maintenance engineers conducting a detailed inspection of new parts for potential damage before installation," the commission said.

"In this case, a titanium hydraulic pipe was just 1mm out of shape - slightly oval, not round.

"It is very likely the deformity occurred when the pipe's packaging was damaged in transit between Airbus warehouses in 2015.

"The damage was not detected before or after installation and failed after 18 months of service."