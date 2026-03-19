McCaw family's Fendalton home sold

Gemma and Richie McCaw. Photo: Instagram

Richie and Gemma McCaw sold their Christchurch home for an undisclosed amount at auction on Thursday.

The couple’s four-bedroom Fendalton property hit $3.6 million in the auction then there was 20 minutes of negotiations with the buyers.

The auctioneer declared to the room that the property had been withdrawn and sold, but did not reveal the price.

The settlement date is May 14.

The McCaws’ four-bedroom home in Fendalton. Photo: Supplied

The McCaws listed the home on Jacksons Rd at the end of February.

Gemma and Richie McCaw. Photo: Instagram / Gemma McCaw

Listing agent Cameron Bailey told Stuff a family with young children won the bidding and everyone was happy.

"We had four people circling around the property, and two bid on the day and went out of the room at $3.6 million and we got in excess of that and sold it unconditionally.

"I'm just pleased to get a good result, and find a lovely family to move into it.

"So, good result. It's easy when you've got a great home to sell too.

"Four people interested, two people bidding on a $3 million plus home just shows you the market's pretty good in Christchurch."

The auction room was full and more than 120 people tuned in online to watch the sale.

Richie played 145 games for the Crusaders and 148 All Blacks tests, while Gemma (née Flynn) played 246 times for the Black Sticks Women, New Zealand's national hockey team.

-Allied Media