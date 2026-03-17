Hipkins denies former wife's claims

By Lillian Hanly of RNZ

In an emotional media conference, Labour leader Chris Hipkins has again rejected the allegations made by his ex-wife, and the characterisation of events she described.

Hipkins said today he's made a conscious effort to keep his private life private - and plans to keep it that way.

"I don't intend to comment on those specific issues she has raised, I don't think it's in anyone's interests to litigate those through the media.

"I don't think that would be the best thing for anybody involved, but particularly not for my children."

The allegations - which do not relate to any unlawful activity - were posted on Jade Paul's private Facebook page on Sunday evening but have since been removed.

Hipkins spoke to reporters at Parliament late this afternoon after returning from Australia.

The 47-year-old MP for Remutaka acknowledged marriage breakups were very difficult, and there would always be disagreements or "things that you regret" when relationships ended, but "a public forum like this is not the way to litigate those".

Each of the claims, which relate to accusations of a lack of support during the marriage and after, were put to Hipkins directly. He denied them all in turn.

He also explicitly denied ever having an extramarital affair while a government minister, saying his current relationship began a year after his separation.

"I am not going to debate these very personal matters to do with the breakup of my past marriage in public," he said.

Chris Hipkins became emotional when he talked about his children. Image: RNZ

Hipkins said he hadn't sought legal advice about the online post, but had sought advice regarding the potential publication of allegations against him that were untrue. He wouldn't comment further on the advice.

He didn't know why Paul had raised the issue now, and said he hadn't spoken to her since the post went up.

Asked if his children were okay, Hipkins choked up and became teary, saying: "My kids are... my kids are with her, so I don't know."

"She's not in the country."

Asked if the situation could be damaging for Labour, he said he hoped not, and standing down was not something he considered.

Hipkins said he had received "a lot of lovely messages" from Labour MPs in support since the allegations were made.

In response to questions from RNZ, Paul said she stood by her comments.

Hipkins and Paul married at Premier House in early 2020 and separated in 2022. They have two children.

He publicly confirmed the split in January 2023, shortly after becoming Prime Minister, saying they had made the decision in the best interests of their family.

Later that year, Hipkins revealed during his election night concession speech that he had a new partner, Toni Grace.

Hipkins proposed to Grace in November last year.