400-year-old human remains found in backyard

Human remains found in a garden on Wellington's south coast are centuries old, according to police.

RNZ understands an Ōwhiro Bay homeowner was gardening when they made the discovery in June last year.

At the time, police said the resident was under no suspicion and a forensic anthropologist and pathologist determined the remains were human.

On Monday, detective constable Sarah Steed said radiocarbon dating showed the remains were possibly pre-European from the 1600s-1700s.

"This information will now be supplied to the Coroner for consideration," she said.

"Consultation will take place with local iwi to arrange a suitable burial site, once the remains are release by the Coroner."