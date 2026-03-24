Marshall's Health: Natural solutions to optimum health

Visiting a naturopath or medical herbalist is often a choice for those seeking a more holistic, personalised, and preventative approach

to their health. While conventional medicine is excellent for acute emergencies, these practitioners focus on long-term wellness and identifying the “why” behind your symptoms.

At Marshall’s Health & Natural Therapy, our practitioners focus on the root cause of illness rather than just masking a symptom (like taking an aspirin for a headache).

We investigate why the headache is occurring – whether it’s due to stress, food sensitivities, hormonal shifts, or dehydration.

We stock an extensive range of quality health supplements, offer in-store advice, and consultations can be booked for more personalised care. Our medical herbalists can create custom “tinctures” to your specific needs.

Marshall’s Health & Natural Therapy is at 101 Seaview Road, New Brighton, Christchurch

Phone (03) 388-5757 or online, www.marshallshealthshop.co.nz

Hours: Monday to Friday 9.30am to 5.30pm, Saturday 9.30am to 5pm.