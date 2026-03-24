Tuesday, 24 March 2026

Marshall's Health: Natural solutions to optimum health

    1. Canterbury
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    Visiting a naturopath or medical herbalist is often a choice for those seeking a more holistic, personalised, and preventative approach  
    to their health. While conventional medicine is excellent for acute emergencies, these practitioners focus on long-term wellness and identifying the “why” behind your symptoms. 

    At Marshall’s Health & Natural Therapy, our practitioners focus on the root cause of illness rather than just masking a symptom (like taking an aspirin for a headache). 

    We investigate why the headache is occurring – whether it’s due to stress, food sensitivities, hormonal shifts, or dehydration. 

    We stock an extensive range of quality health supplements, offer in-store advice, and consultations can be booked for more personalised care. Our medical herbalists can create custom “tinctures” to your specific needs. 

    Marshall’s Health & Natural Therapy is at 101 Seaview Road, New Brighton, Christchurch  
    Phone (03) 388-5757 or online, www.marshallshealthshop.co.nz

    Hours: Monday to Friday 9.30am to 5.30pm, Saturday 9.30am to 5pm. 