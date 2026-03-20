Truck driver killed in crash

The crash happened on the Cardrona Skifield Rd. Photo: Ruairi O'Shea

A person has died following a serious crash near Wānaka.

Emergency services responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash in Cardrona Ski Field Rd about 10.30am on Thursday.

In an update this evening, a police spokesman said the sole occupant of the truck died at the scene.

"Police are providing their family with support," the spokesman said.

The Serious Crash Unit and Commercial Vehicle Safety Team attended and inquiries into the cause of the crash were ongoing.

One helicopter also attended the scene.