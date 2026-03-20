Little brewery wins big accolade

The Brewmoon Brewing Company in Amberley. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A first-time entry in a Canterbury business awards came up trumps for a small brewery and taproom that has been punching well above its weight.

Brew Moon Brewing Company on Markham St, Amberley, took out the Harris Farms and Patoa Farms Primary and Value Add Award at the biennial North Canterbury Business Awards.

Co-owner Oscar McCauley says it capped off a great year for the 24-year-old company.

‘‘This was the first time we had entered the business awards, and to win was something special for all our staff and the company.

‘‘It recognised how hard they had all worked to make our small brewery and taproom a success in what is a very competitive business marketplace.

‘‘It capped a great year because we also managed to win a major trophy at the NZ Beer Awards in 2025.

‘‘We’ve won many medals there in the past, but to win a trophy there in the hotly contested Pilsner category is to be recognised by the industry as the best there is in the country,’’ he says.

Oscar says they entered the business awards because he and co-owner Mathew Johns felt the staff were achieving at a really high level on both sides of the business.

‘‘Both the brewing and the hospitality sides were really kicking goals, and it was time to get the team acknowledged for all the hard work they had been doing.

‘‘It’s been a fantastic year to be a little brew pub in Amberley.

‘‘Like everyone, we’ve had some speed bumps and struggles, but we are incredibly proud of what our crew has achieved.’’

Brew Moon has four staff working on the brewery side of the operation and up to 15 working on the hospitality side.

Oscar says on March 23 they will be extending the opening hours of the taproom from five to seven days a week, reflecting the support they have been receiving from the community.

‘‘We are really humbled to have a community that supports us so passionately.’’

He said the taproom was initially seen as just an add-on to the brewery, but now it is an integral part of the business.

The business awards gala was a great chance for all his team to network with a range of businesses, whom they would not normally see.

‘‘The awards make a really good effort to support local businesses and producers, and it’s a rare opportunity for so many businesses from North Canterbury to come together at one time in one place.

‘‘We were sitting alongside tradies, contractors and many other small business owners, and this allowed our staff to meet them and network.’’

Staff are now preparing for the next round of brewing awards in New Zealand and Australia. The company is also communicating with a United Kingdom-based brewery about collaborating on a beer, which could see head brewer Dani Wild head to the UK.