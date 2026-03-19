NZ fuel supply okay but 'things could get worse' - PM

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says New Zealand has "sufficient fuel supplies" amid war in the Middle East, but "things could get worse before they get better".

Luxon was joined by Finance Minister Nicola Willis this afternoon to discuss measures the country will make in preparation for a "prolonged conflict".

Willis said this afternoon that New Zealand has 41.3 days worth of petrol, 47 days of diesel and 49 days of jet fuel.

A Ministerial Oversight Group would monitor the war, which began with a US-Israeli strike on Iran on February 28 this year.

Iran's response has included the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key transportation channel for Middle Eastern energy exports.

Strikes overnight hit Iran's part of the world's largest gas field. Iran has vowed revenge, listing energy targets in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar as potential targets.

In New Zealand, drivers have been queueing up at petrol stations as an escalation in the Iran war sends the price of crude up even further and the AA has warned of further price hikes. Some petrol stations had run out of fuel again today.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo: RNZ

Luxon told media that, though national fuel supplies were OK for now, the government would consider whether to move New Zealand up a fuel escalation level next week.

Even if there was a ceasefire tomorrow it would take a while for supply chains to return to normalcy, he said, and the government was preparing a range of scenarios, including the worst-case, if the war continued.

"While we can't control the conflict, we can control our response to it."

He said there had been "very good behaviour" as Kiwis largely refrained from panic-buying fuel.

Willis said supply chain issues caused by the conflict could continue even after the war ends, and the government was actively exploring "other options" for sourcing fuel.

It was likely petrol prices would continue to rise, she said, and reiterated the government would only provide targeted relief to those who most need it and has ruled out reducing fuel excise.

The government was also engaging with industry to find alternative sources of supply and Cabinet is open to relaxing fuel specifications, if required.

Luxon said the government was not considering changing its policy on Russian oil sanctions in the face of the developing fuel crisis.

The government will give twice-weekly fuel supply updates, with the next due on Monday.

- Allied Media