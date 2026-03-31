Search for person who fell from Cook Strait ferry

The Kaiārahi ferry. File photo: Supplied

A search is under way for a person who fell overboard from an Interislander ferry on the Cook Strait in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A KiwiRail spokesperson said the incident happened on its Kaiārahi ferry.

Police said they were alerted to the incident about 2.20am.

They said police are trying to locate the person, but were are not seeking anyone else in relation to the matter.

Harbourmaster Grant Nalder could not comment on the incident, but told the NZ Herald situations like this were “usually noted by the ship they’re on, the vessel they’re on. Ideally [the ship] notices so you have a time and place.”

Nalder understood Coastguard recently launched onto the water to search, while a police boat is not involved in the search yet.

-With RNZ