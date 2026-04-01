Worried family calls for help to find missing 21-year-old

Antoine Richard was last seen in Cromwell late on March 21. Photo: NZ Police

The family of French national Antoine Richard is appealing for more help in the search for the 21-year-old reported missing in Cromwell.

Richard was last seen on March 21, about 11.45pm at the Victoria Arms Hotel on the corner of Achil St and Melmore Tce.

A statement issued by police on behalf of the family this morning said: "An enormous amount of work has already been carried out by the police, the Search and Rescue team, Carrick winery where he worked, his friends, the Cromwell Rugby Team, local residents, and everyone who has taken part in the search.

"We are infinitely grateful to them."

The family, Hervé, Marithé, Claudine, Elise, Noémie, Valentin and Corentin Richard, said they were asking for people's help with these aspects of the case:

If you find a Croc shoe matching the photo attached, please contact the police.

If you or someone you know owns a property in Cromwell, please check your surroundings, gardens and outbuildings.

If you have a security camera, please review the footage from after 11.30pm on March 22.

If you or someone you know saw or gave a lift to anyone matching Antoine's description in the early hours of March 22, please contact the police.

"We have been devastated with worry since we heard the news," the family said.

"We are writing on behalf of his entire family, his friends, his colleagues in France and New Zealand, and all the people he loves, in the hope of finding him as soon as possible."

A grey croc has been found on he shore of Lake Dunstan. PHOTO: NZ POLICE

Police are also appealing for residents to check their properties and any CCTV footage which can be uploaded here

They also want to hear from anyone who may have seen a person matching Richard's description either hitchhiking or walking in Cromwell in the early hours of March 22.

Detective Phill Hamlin said searches have been conducted by LandSAR members from throughout the Otago and Southland area, police, Coastguard and many members of the community.

"We remain dedicated and focused on locating Antoine," he said.

The Police National Dive Squad will also search areas of Lake Dunstan.

Search teams located a grey rubber Croc branded sandal from the shore of Lake Dunstan and would like to speak to anyone who may have seen somebody wearing the footwear.

Richard was last seen wearing light-coloured knee-length shorts and a black t-shirt, police said.

Anyone who has seen him or has information regarding his whereabouts, is urged to contact police via 105, using the reference file number 260324/5771.