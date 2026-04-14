Giant mural completed at Linwood Village

The new Linwood Village mural. Photo: CCC

A blank two-storey concrete wall in Christchurch's Linwood Village has been transformed into a vibrant new artwork.

The large-scale mural was created by Christchurch artist Kophie Su’a-Hulsbosch as part of the city council’s Enliven Places Programme.

Photo: CCC

Su’a-Hulsbosch says the mural was shaped by the local community, and reflects their stories, identity and aspirations.

Ideas were gathered during a community drop-in session held in March.

“People spoke about wanting to see the diversity of the neighbourhood reflected, along with more greenspace, references to the red zone, native birds, local shops, and a sense of hope for the future,” Su’a-Hulsbosch said.

“There was a strong desire to focus on what’s growing now rather than what’s been lost, to show strength in community and to create something positive, vibrant, and uplifting that encourages new ideas and embraces change.”

The mural features native plants found in the red zone, such as kōwhai and tī kōuka (cabbage tree), alongside foraging opportunities such as lemon trees.

The Ōtākaro Avon River runs through the centre of the mural, acknowledging its history as a māhinga kai site for local rūnanga and its ongoing importance to the community today.

Three local figures are also featured, celebrating the everyday working people from the neighbourhood: Lucinda Ferguson, a primary school teacher; Jeff Su’a, a tradie; and Lana Shields, general manager at Moana Vā, who has worked across many community organisations including the City Mission.

“The mural is designed to resemble cloth, layered and woven together and reflecting how different cultures, stories, and people come together to form the vibrant community of Linwood Village,” says Su’a-Hulsbosch.

Cultural elements are woven throughout the mural, Pacific patterns found in fabric at local shops alongside symbols like the Filipino sun and a lotus, representing the diversity of communities that call the area home.

Photo: CCC

The mural complements a 2024 Enliven Places Programme project at the adjacent 89 Stanmore Road site, where a temporary gathering place has been created for community-led events while the land awaits future development.

“The Enliven Places Programme supports placemaking and temporary projects that improve amenity of under-used spaces and help build momentum in neighbourhoods like Linwood Village,” said city council head of planning and consents Mark Stevenson.

“Projects like this mural, the adjoining activation space, recent streetscape and Doris Lusk park upgrades aim to help make locals feel seen, proud of where they live, and excited about what the future of Linwood Village holds.”